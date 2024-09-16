Suspicious death of Sahuarita man leads to arrest

A Sahuarita man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for allegedly killing another Sahuarita man over the weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Sahuarita police officers responded to a cardiac arrest call in the 900 block of East Madera Estates, according to a news release from Sahuarita Police.

58-year-old Paul Baillargeon was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, officers learned of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that a subject had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, the news release said.

After requesting the assistance of the Pima County Sheriff's Department Air Unit and deputies, the subject, identified as 33-year-old Sahuarita resident Davis Crowell, was located near Madera Highlands Grove and Campbell Avenue, the news release said.

During the investigation, detectives determined probable cause to arrest Crowell on suspicion of first-degree murder, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call, 1-520-351-4900, 9-1-1, or 1-520-344-7000 during business hours, Monday-Friday. They can also contact the tip line at 1-520-445-7847.