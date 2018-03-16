Suspects sought in armed Circle K robbery

Brian White
11:47 AM, Mar 16, 2018
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are trying to identify a pair of suspects in an armed robbery at a Circle K.

It happened at the store on Oracle Road near Glenn on March 10. 

A man in his 20s came inside and stole beer, according to a Tucson Police Facebook post. As he left the store, a security guard tried to stop him. That's when another man approached, armed with a shotgun. As the security guard left, he heard multiple shots fired.

Detectives say one of the men was involved in a theft at the same store earlier that day. 

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately or 88-CRIME.

 

 

 

