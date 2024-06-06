Suspects charged after reports of guns pointed at passing cars on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police detained five men after receiving reports that a group of people at an eastside smoke shop were pointing guns at passing traffic, according to a TPD social media post.

The post says the incident occurred on Tuesday night, May 28. After police responded to the 911 call regarding the incident, they say the five men attempted to go inside the smoke shop at 1615 N. Wilmot Road.

After a warrant search of the business, the post says police four of the five men detained were charged as prohibited possessors. Police say they recovered a number of firearms as a result of the search:

