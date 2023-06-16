Suspected porch pirate nabbed at midtown apartment complex

A suspected porch pirate was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex at 2000 E. Roger Road.

Officers responded to a call of a woman with purple hair stealing packages from the doorsteps of several residents at the complex, according to a press release from Tucson Police. The caller said the suspect had been confronted and was fighting with staff.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, who was seated near the front office. They found five packages that did not belong to her in her possession, TPD said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, TPD said.

All of the stolen packages were delivered to their rightful owners.