Suspected home intruder shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting and break in where a man was killed after attempting to break into a home off of W. Pyle Rd.

According to PCSD, the woman living in the home in the home armed herself when a man attempted to break in. She fired a shot through a window in an attempt to scare the intruder away. When the man tried to disarm her, the woman shot him.

Deputies who arrived at the scene confirmed that the man had died on-site. The woman is uninjured and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.