Suspect leads Sierra Vista police, Cochise County deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

A Sierra Vista woman who allegedly led police officers and Cochise County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges Wednesday.

Sierra Vista police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 6:20 a.m. The owner of the vehicle had left it on in her garage to warm it up. When she returned to the garage, the vehicle was gone, according to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

At around 9:30 a.m., Sierra Vista police received a report of a hit-and-run with a car matching the stolen car's description at Buffalo Soldier Trail and Highway 92, the news release said. Officers located the vehicle and tried to pull it over as part of a traffic stop. The driver, 32-year-old Yvonne Inlay, drove off, according to the news release.

The vehicle, which was spiked twice, headed north on Highway 90. Cochise County Sheriff's deputies boxed the vehicle in to slow it down. It hit one of the Sheriff's Office vehicles and came to a stop, ending the pursuit, the news release said. No one was injured.

Inlay was arrested on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggravated DUI, theft of means of transportation, hit and run, burglary, resisting arrest, excessive speed, criminal damage, and providing false identification, the news release said.

She is being held at the Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond