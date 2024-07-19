Suspect in smoke shop break-in shooting dies from injuries months later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 28-year-old Ernesto Felix died Thursday from complications to injuries from a February shooting, according to a release from the Tucson Police Department. Felix broke into a smoke shop and was then shot by the owner, according to the release.

On the morning of February 6, 2024, a large rock was thrown through one of the windows of the smoke shop and two individuals, including Felix, entered immediately after.

Once the two individuals were inside, the shop owner produced a firearm and discharged his weapon.

Felix has been on life support since the incident, passing away from his injuries on July 18.

The case has since been transferred to TPD’s Homicide Unit and the investigation is ongoing.