Suspect in shooting death of man on Tucson's Northside arrested in Washington

The man suspected of killing 29-year-old Devon French in February was apprehended and arrested several states away on Tuesday.

French was found shot in his car on the north side on Feb. 17 and died from his injuries on the scene, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Detectives determined that 36-year-old Demetre Joseph Mayzak was their primary suspect, the news release said. A warrant for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder was obtained, but it was believed Mayzak had already fled the Tucson area.

U.S. Marshals in Tacoma, Washington, and officers from the Tacoma Police Department found Mayzak and took him into custody, the news release said. Mayzak is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.