Suspect in robbery at Tucson Mall arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a suspect Wednesday they believed was involved in a robbery Tuesday at the Tucson Mall.

None of the stores were affected, but the robbery took place on mall property.

Detectives from the Counter Narcotics Alliance identified 23-year-old Keyon Isaiah Washington as a suspect. He was located at his home and arrested. Law enforcement executed a search warrant and was able to collect additional evidence.

Washington has been charged with Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Flight Form Law Enforcement. He's currently being held in Pima County Jail without bond.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there are additional suspects. They said in a statement, "the assault appears to have been preceded by a prearranged meeting between the victim and suspect(s) before a dispute took place."

