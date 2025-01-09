Watch Now
Suspect in Prince Road shooting arrested, charged with attempted murder

Megan Meier
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department officers arrested a male in connection to a shooting in the 400 block of East Prince Road just before 1:45 p.m. on January 6, according to documents obtained by KGUN 9.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with serious injuries who was quickly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, TPD arrested 37-year-old Donald Delgado on January 8, 2025.

Delgado faces charges of Attempted Murder, Prohibited Possessor, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.

