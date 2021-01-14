Suspect in Phoenix medical transport driver's death arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a suspect is in custody in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting last April. They say 18-year-old Kennon Grover was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

His bond has been set at $1 million. Police say the victim was 59-year-old Delfino Picazo, who was a medical transport driver. Grover allegedly approached Picazo outside a Phoenix apartment complex while he was waiting to pick up a passenger. A witness told police that Grover demanded money from Picazo at gunpoint and then fatally shot him.

