Suspect in Phoenix medical transport driver's death arrested

Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 08:32:05-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a suspect is in custody in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting last April. They say 18-year-old Kennon Grover was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

His bond has been set at $1 million. Police say the victim was 59-year-old Delfino Picazo, who was a medical transport driver. Grover allegedly approached Picazo outside a Phoenix apartment complex while he was waiting to pick up a passenger. A witness told police that Grover demanded money from Picazo at gunpoint and then fatally shot him.

