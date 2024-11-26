Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in Midtown murder apprehended in Safford

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
An adult male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run, according to TPD.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Tyler Gonzales in late October.

33-year-old Luis Hector Pina was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with felony murder.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of East 30th Street on Oct. 26.

Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Tyler Gonzales with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, TPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest Pina for his involvement. Pina was located and arrested by officers from the Safford Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Safford on Nov. 22.

He is currently being held in the Graham County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood