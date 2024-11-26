Suspect in Midtown murder apprehended in Safford

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Tyler Gonzales in late October.

33-year-old Luis Hector Pina was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with felony murder.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of East 30th Street on Oct. 26.

Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Tyler Gonzales with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, TPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest Pina for his involvement. Pina was located and arrested by officers from the Safford Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Safford on Nov. 22.

He is currently being held in the Graham County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

