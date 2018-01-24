Suspect crashes head-on during police pursuit in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A slow-speed freeway pursuit on metro Phoenix freeways ended on a local street when a SUV being chased by state troopers accelerated through a Tempe intersection and collided with another vehicle before crashing.

Troopers swarmed the crashed SUV and arrested the driver. Meanwhile, other troopers went to the other vehicle involved in the crash Wednesday.

A person in the other vehicle was placed on a gurney and wheeled away.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.

Before the SUV got off State Route 202 in Tempe, the pursuit across much of the metro area was at normal highway speed as about a dozen Highway Patrol cars followed at a distance.

A Highway Patrol spokesman Quentin Mehr said information on what started the incident aren't immediately available.

 

