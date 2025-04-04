Suspect charged with manslaughter after southwest side dog attack victim dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has died of injuries related to an attack by multiple dogs on the southwest side, according to a media release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The release says deputies responded to a call and found 43-year-old Kevin Renguul in the road with severe injuries in the 5000 block of West Camino Tierra on Sunday, March 30 around 6:10 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Renguul died days later, on Wednesday, April 2 from the injuries, PCSD says.

According to PCSD, the investigation found that five dogs had escaped a nearby property, allegedly under the care of Martin Martinez, 60, before attacking Renguul. PCSD says detectives found the dogs had attacked a neighbor before, and had a history of aggressive behavior.

Martinez had been initially charged with felony endangerment and felony assault by a vicious animal, according to the release. After Renguul's death, PCSD says Martinez was additionally charged with manslaughter.

Martinez is in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. Pima Animal Care Center took possession of the dogs. More information will be released once additional details become available.