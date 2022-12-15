Suspect arrested in West Ohio Street shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened in June, 2021 near W. Ohio St. and S. 11th Ave., according to the Tucson Police Department.

Forensic evidence pointed towards 35-year-old Antonio Rea Valdez, who was taken into custody on Dec. 14.

Valdez is being charged with 1st Degree Murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, says TPD.

At about 2:42 a.m. on June 1, 2021, officers were called to W. Ohio St. regarding a call about a man who was shot in the front yard.

The victim, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez, was found and declared dead on the scene.