Suspect arrested in Mesa drive-by shooting that left 1-year-old dead, family says

Mesa police have made an arrest in the October drive-by shooting that left a 1-year-old dead and six other people injured, family members tell us.

Officials with the Mesa Police Department have not yet confirmed an arrest, but one of the victims and other family members tell us they were notified Wednesday night that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting on October 16, near Dobson and Guadalupe roads.

Authorities have spent the last several weeks looking for a drive-by shooter who opened fire at a food vending area of a community event where a crowd of families and children were attending.

A total of seven people were shot, including three adults and four children, ages 1, 6, 9, and 16 years old.

Three of Gerardo Duran's children were shot during the incident, including 1-year-old Sebastian. Sadly, Sebastian died at the hospital from wounds he suffered during the shooting.

Duran told us that his wife had taken their children to dinner that night, but now that day has turned into his worst nightmare.

“We want justice for my family, for what happened to us,” expressed Duran.

Gerardo is the only one working in the family due to the pandemic and the family is accepting donations to help with funeral and medical bills. If you would like to help them, please visit the family's GoFundMe page.

