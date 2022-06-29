Suspect arrested at student housing complex had criminal history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're learning new details in a shooting incident that happened at student housing apartment complex downtown on Monday.
Newly released court documents say the suspect who shot off a gun in the Hub apartment complex had a criminal history.
23-year-old Noah Smith is behind bars facing several felonies including discharging a firearm at a residence and narcotic drug possession. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday night.
On Monday, several Tucson Police officers responded to the Hub apartment complex after receiving a 911 call saying a man was banging on several doors in the apartment while racking the slide of a handgun.
Police later found one bullet casing outside a unit where Smith was seen and heard shooting off a round.
Court documents say surveillance footage inside the complex show Smith running down the stairwell wearing all black clothing and hiding a gun in a fire extinguisher cabinet.
Police were able to recover the gun and locate Smith outside the complex.
After arresting him, police found 23 grams of cocaine in a bag along with $1,200 in cash in various denominations.
This isn't Smith's first run in with the law. Back in 2020, he was charged in Kansas with a felony of possessing a narcotic.
KGUN 9 reached out to the Hub apartments to see if Smith was a resident but have not yet heard back for comment.
