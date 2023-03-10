SUSD partners with non-profit to offer new resources to parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new resource is available to parents in the Sunnyside Unified School District with the introduction of a pre-K early intervention ABA clinic.

The district is partnering with ACCEL, an Arizona based non-profit, to provide 'Applied Behavior Analysis' services.

ABA is a form of therapy designed to help develop communication and social skills in children with autism.

According to SUSD, the clinic is the first of its kind in Southern Arizona, and will help pre-K children prepare for school.

"Many of our families don't have access to these intensive therapies for children with autism. Especially young children with autism," said Dr. Leila Williams, Exceptional Education Director with the SUSD. "So, the fact that we have this partnership where our families can now access ABA therapy, which is applied behavioral analysis. We'll have a board-certified behavioral analyst, registered behavioral techs, who will be working almost on a one to one with students."

The program is operating out of SUSD's Ocotillo Early Learning Center.