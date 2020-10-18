Survivor joins Making Strides for Breast Cancer drive

TUCSON, Ariz. — Cars were decked out in pink during the Making Strides for Breast Cancer drive Sunday morning.

Behind the wheel of one of the vehicles was breast cancer survivor, Brenda McGartland.

She and her family joined the drive to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

“It was my second mammogram. They found it [and] they got it,” said McGartland.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She said doctors found it early.

“I just had two surgeries on for them to take out cancer and then the other to fix my body and then that was it,” she explained.

McGartland said the diagnosis was scary and feared this most.

“The time with my kids. I was afraid that. I wouldn't be able to see them go away,” she said.

Today, she’s a survivor and has her family's support in raising awareness just like she did when she was battling cancer.

“It was a tough one to see a loved one go through that the struggle -the fight and push to keep going. Which is like I said, who wouldn't want that support who wouldn't want to be there for their family," said relative Mika.

Now, McGartland and her niece Mika hope to support other women fighting breast cancer.

She hopes women will walk away knowing to get mammograms.