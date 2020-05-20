SURVEY: TUSD students return to school Aug. 6, district asking for input from parents

TUCSON, Ariz. — Students in the Tucson Unified School District are set to go back to school on Aug. 6, the district recently announced.

With the return date on the horizon, TUSD is asking for parents to provide input on what will make them feel the most comfortable sending their child(ren) back to school.

"Please know that your child's safety is a top priority so our schools will follow all CDC and Pima County Health Department safety requirements," TUSD said in a statement.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Parents have until May 25, 2020 to submit the form.