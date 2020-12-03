Survey: Some confusion about aspects of evacuation notices

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A new survey found that many Flagstaff area residents felt an emergency evacuation warning system widely used across Arizona is clear but that there’s confusion about specifics.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the survey got nearly 800 responses and was initially prompted by a 2019 wildfire near Flagstaff.

The “Ready. Set. Go” system encourages people to plan for possible evacuation, to be poised to evacuate and then to evacuate.

Half of the survey respondents said the system is clear but 40% mistakenly thought that an official would personally tell them to evacuate.

In-person notifications won’t occur if a fire is moving fast and there might not be a “set” notice if a wildfire is fast-moving.