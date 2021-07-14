Surprise PD: Amber Alert canceled; 2-year-old found safe

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a 2-year-old girl reportedly abducted by her mother Tuesday has been found safe.

SPD- Fallon Costello & Paytan Costello have been LOCATED AND SAFE. AMBER ALERT CANCELLED . — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 14, 2021

Officials issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Paytan Costello after they say her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello, took the girl from their home during an investigation by the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

Officials say when DCS officers weren't looking, Costello and her daughter left the home by escaping through a bedroom window.

SPD need assistance locating Fallon Costello & Paytan Costello. Fallon Costello was last seen wearing pink top/black pants. Payton/ purple nightgown.

White Dodge Caravan. sticker in the front passenger window. unknown plate.

Call local law enforcement. AMBER ALERT issued. pic.twitter.com/wMJffxdNEc — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 14, 2021

Police have not said how or where the two were located.

