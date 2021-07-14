Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Surprise PD: Amber Alert canceled; 2-year-old found safe

items.[0].videoTitle
Authorities say Paytan Costello was taken by mother in Surprise.
Amber Alert
Posted at 1:56 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 04:56:22-04

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a 2-year-old girl reportedly abducted by her mother Tuesday has been found safe.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Paytan Costello after they say her mother, 27-year-old Fallon Costello, took the girl from their home during an investigation by the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

Officials say when DCS officers weren't looking, Costello and her daughter left the home by escaping through a bedroom window.

Police have not said how or where the two were located.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!