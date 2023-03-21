Surgeons debut AC/DC-inspired album to help other medical professionals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An album was created to help surgeons during their surgical procedures.

A German medical study from 2022 stated that listening to loud rock music, such as AC/DC, led to an increase in accuracy and efficiency when in the operating room.

NextMed Health and Klick Health debuted "Highway to Heal," which includes songs like "Shoot to Drill," performed by professional AC/DC tribute musicians.

“We are excited to bring Highway to Heal and Lifesaving Radio to the medical community–rockstars in their own right,” said NextMed Health Founder & Chair Daniel Kraft, M.D.

The music is available on Livesaving Radio, an AI-powered radio station personalized for surgeons.