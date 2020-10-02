Menu

Supreme Court to review Arizona 'ballot harvesting' law

Posted at 7:01 AM, Oct 02, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will review a 2016 Arizona law that bars anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning another person’s early ballot.

The law itself, however, remains in effect through the presidential election and until the justices rule. A federal appeals court ruled in January that Arizona’s law banning so-called “ballot harvesting” violates the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution, but the court put its ruling on hold while the Supreme Court was asked to take the case.

