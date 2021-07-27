Support after Service: program provides veterans with tools to succeed in classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marcus Shoberg served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He traveled all over the world to protect our country, but now, you can find him in a classroom.

"It was a pretty profound experience. When I came back to the states, I realized I had a lot more to learn," said Shoberg.

For veterans, the transition back to school isn't always easy.

"Most of us have a considerable gap from our time when we left school and are now going into a college environment," said Shoberg.

That's where the Warrior-Scholar Project comes in. The non-profit travels across the country to support veterans who want to earn a college degree.

"It's just about offering veterans tools to pursue their own dreams," said Harry Foster with the Warrior-Scholar Project.

The Warrior-Scholar Project is hosting a two week academic boot camp at the University of Arizona this July. Participation is free. They want veterans to walk away with confidence that they can succeed at anything they put their mind to.

"We give them classes on analytical reading strategies, study skills, time management and note taking. We also talk about building a community on a college campus as a veteran. We talk about what it's like to transition from the service to civilian life," said Foster.

Shoberg plans to graduate with a degree in computer science and has new motivation after meeting others that have been in his shoes.

"I think that's what's fueling my desire to learn. We live in a complicated world. I think it's on us, individually, to figure out what's going on and move the ball forward," said Shoberg.