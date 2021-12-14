Watch
Supply chain issues not hurting holiday toy sales in Tucson

Mildred and Dildred said they ordered extra toys months in advance.
Mildred and Dildred boxes
Posted at 10:19 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 00:19:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Christmas just around the corner, toy stores across the country are seeing an increase in business.

Mildred and Dildred in Tucson is no different.

"Way busier than we've ever experienced," Autumn Rhue, the owner of the store, said. "This past Saturday was the busiest day we've ever had."

Customers flooded the store looking to find the perfect gift ahead of the holiday. The store offered plenty of gift options even while supply chain issues continue globally.

"We anticipated there would be problems," Rhue said. "We made sure to basically over order, because not everything came."

The store was still getting in shipments this week that were placed over six months ago. Rhue said while they are late, she is still glad they made it before Christmas.

"I'm just happy it's here, I don't even care what it is," Rhue said "Something to put on the shelves is great."

With all the supply chain issues, some items have risen in price.

"There have been prices creeping up," Rhue said. "Nothing huge and a lot of them we've been able to absorb."

Rhue said she is worried that if the supply chain issues continue throughout the new year that prices will rise to the point where it impacts their bottom line.

