Superheroes visit Tucson Medical Center

Everyone's favorite superheroes stopped by Tucson Medical Center to surprise kids in the hospital. Batman, Superman, and a few other heroes were there.

This was all put on by the Justice League Arizona. They go around to various places with volunteers to bring people in tough situations some cheer. It’s been going on for about twelve years now, with the sole purpose of bringing the kids happiness.

"I mean our goal here is to bring a smile to them but also bring attention away from lives and what is going on here at the hospital. So if we can give them 5 minutes of interaction with a superhero we have done our job,” said Justin Dial, the Founder of Justice League Arizona.

Justice League Arizona is a volunteer group, and is always looking for new members who want to help out in their local community