Superheroes visit Diamond Children's Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. - Patients at the Diamond Children's Medical Center were visited by Marvel superheroes Saturday.

Captain America and Spider-Man teamed up with Dusty, the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team mascot, to visit with the youth patients ahead of Superhero Night at the Roadrunners game.

The Roadrunners partnered with Banner Health for this event.

The team will be wearing superhero jerseys tonight that will be auctioned with the proceeds going to the "All Heart Foundation."

For more information on the "All Heart Foundation" visit allheartfoundation.org