'Suns in Four' is Tucson family's motto

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Suns in Four' has been the rallying cry for Arizonans and it’s the motto inside the Henschell home.

“Oh yeah! I’ve been a suns fan since I can remember. I grew up watching Steve Nash, Stoudemire and [that team]. Nash is my favorite player of all time," said Zach Henschell.

The fandom started with Zach, but quickly grew. The family has made the two-hour drive to phoenix multiple times over the Suns' playoff run to cheer on the fellas.

“I’ve never had this my entire life. So, I’m like ‘I have to be at a game.’”

The experience was worth it for Henschell who recalled the start of Game 2. He remembered the lights shut off and the introduction video came on.

“It said, ‘The Suns are going to the NBA Finals' and everybody just erupted,” recalled Henschell.

When the family can’t make it to the game in person, it’s a party at the Henschulls.

“We host every single game a the house—food and everything. Everybody’s gotten super, super into it, “ he said.

His family agrees that the playoff run has brought the family closer.

It might have been an unexpected run for Zack, but he thinks the Suns will bring home the championship trophy. If the team does, you'll find his family at the celebratory parade.

“100% going to parade and I plan on going to the first home game next year for the ring ceremony,” said Henschull.

The Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 4:30 p.m. on KGUN 9.