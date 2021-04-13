Sunnyside to provide free boxes of food, supplies in drive-thru distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Unified School District is handing out free food and supply boxes Tuesday.
Free boxes of food, fresh produce and supplies will be available at drive-thru distribution at Los Ranchitos Learning Center (2054 E. Ginter Road) from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
The distribution is on a first come, first serve basis, one box will be provided per vehicle, and a face mask is required.
