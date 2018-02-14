Sunnyside students plant "Trees for Tucson"

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sunnyside High School students have started planting the forest of the future.

They're participating in the "Trees for Tucson" program along with energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan.

The partnership started in 2015 when Mayor Jonathan Rothschild called for 10,000 trees to be planted in the city.

Over the past four years, Kinder Morgan has helped plant 1,500 low water use trees as schools across the city.

Organizers say this program helps give students at those schools a shady, green place to play.

The "Trees for Tucson" program was established in 1989.

Since then, the program has planted more than 180,000 low-cost shade trees to homeowners, schools, and local programs.