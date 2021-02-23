Sunnyside schools to return to hybrid learning Mar. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another southern Arizona school district is returning to hybrid learning this month.

Sunnyside schools are expected to return to campus next week Monday, March 1.

All grade levels are split into two cohorts that will learn on campus two days a week and from home the other three days.

Parents who plan on sending their kids back to schools are expected to check their temperature and make sure they don't have COVID symptoms, every day before school.

For more information from SUSD, click here.