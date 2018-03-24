Sunnyside Neighborhood President works to educate public to eliminate illegal dumping

TUCSON, Ariz. - Illegally dumping materials on the side of the road is a problem in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Sunnyside Neighborhood Association President Yolanda Herrera shows KGUN9 the "hot spots" where dumping occurs.

"This has been going around," she said. "It is a constant constant problem."

Bulky items like sinks, toilets, and mattresses were left in alleyways, something Herrera says the city won't pick up if it's there.

"We want people to be more accountable for the look of our neighborhood," she said. "They are tired of people saying it is the south side it is trashy it is this well help us change that."

She says her goal is to educate people on how to keep the neighborhood cleaner and safer.

"We are seeing if we can partner with Richard Fimbres's homeless group to see of they can work with environmental service and get this taken care of and then after that if it continues than actually start knocking on these doors and saying this is not going to be tolerated anymore," she said.

Herrera wants people to take advantage of the city's brush and bulky service that will pick up these items up.

The service happens twice a year and for neighborhood times, click here.