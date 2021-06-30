Sunnyside members of the class of 2020 celebrate their graduation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of the class of 2020 celebrated their graduation Tuesday.

With the pandemic forcing the cancellation of in-person ceremonies, the Sunnyside district held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

Last year, the district had to hold their graduation ceremony over zoom.

Jessica Guzman Valenzuela said "I'm thankful because that means that they didn't forget about us. That they wanted us to be able to experience this just like everyone else does, at every graduation."

Desert View, Sunnyside and Star Academic High School were represented in the ceremony.