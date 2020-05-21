Menu

Sunnyside High School honors seniors with graduation parade

Sunnyside High School
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunnyside High school honored their seniors Wednesday with a graduation parade.

Parents and their graduates drove through the school parking lot and received a diploma, their sash, and a yard sign.

Also tonight, Sunnyside's football stadium lights will turn on for 20 minutes at 8:20 to honor this year's graduating class.

"Social distance between seeing their friends and their fellow graduates," said Sunnyside Unified School District's Director of Public Information, Marisela Felix. "You know you can hear the noise in the balloons and there's a lot of excitement so I think this is a good feel-good-event."

You can watch the whole graduation ceremony tonight at 7 on Sunnyside School District's website.

