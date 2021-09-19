Sunnyside Foundation kicks off fundraising efforts with 5K race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Foundation kicked off its first 5K run Sunday morning at Mission Manor Park. Behind every step that crossed the starting line was a purpose.

“Raise money for the students and families in the Sunnyside School District and the students and families throughout the broader Southside community," explained Patrick Robles, Sunnyside Foundation board member.

Robles said the foundation has a goal of raising $100,000 for students and their families this year.

"This money helps students be successful because educators are allowed to apply for grants through our foundation to help them pay for supplies. They can also apply for grants to pay for field trips. Students can also apply for scholarships and families can also receive support for utilities, paying bills.

He said 11,000 people benefited from the grants last year. This year they hope to double the number, especially following the roadblocks presented during the pandemic.

“The zip codes that were severely affected by this pandemic. We're here on the south side---85756 [and] 85706. So now we're bringing these same folks together so that we can support those same families that were negatively impacted and still are negatively impacted," he said.

Clubs volunteering at the race, like Desert View High School’s J-ROTC have a possibility of benefiting from the funds.

Senior Rosalie Coronado said it’s great to see so many support her community.

“We can help out a lot of unfortunate students who don't have the necessities to continue," she said.

As runners crossed the finish line, the foundation looks ahead to a block party on Wednesday at Rollies where it will continue to raise funds for Southside students.

