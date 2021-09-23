Sunnyside Foundation hosts block party to raise funds for community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Foundation is chasing a goal of raising $100 thousand for its students, educators, and families.

Last year the foundation helped 11,000 people. One was Mariachi Cascabel instructor Daniel Dong.

“When students come out and perform it teaches them responsibility. It teaches them resiliency—being able to strive against some type of adversity,” he said.

He said the grants he’s received from the foundation have helped him with attire for his students and it’s given them opportunities to showcase their talent.

“In the past, my students have been able to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico. They’ve been able to compete in competitions here.”

Students like,Dana Ochoa, the President of the Mariachi Cascabel.

She’s a seventh-grader and said participating in the program has brought her closer to her culture.

“It’s part of our community. It’s been here a very long time. I think that if we play it it’s like we’re honoring people that were in the past that used to play mariachi,” said Ochoa.

Her teacher, Mr. Dong said it takes a village to raise a family and that is what is being accomplished.

It’s not too late to donate, you can donate on the foundation’s website.

“I think that every student deserves the opportunity to be successful and because of that every dollar, every cent, every penny helps go towards making young people succeed in their lives," said Dong.

Grants will be awarded throughout the year.

