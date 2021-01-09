Sun Tran, Sun Link host job fair Jan. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public transportation job opportunities are up for grabs in Tucson at the Sun Tran and Sun Link job fair Saturday.

With the ongoing pandemic, Sun Tran and Sun Link are hosting a job fair for those who may be out of work and are looking to find a full-time job.

The job fair is January 9 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Sun Tran Administrative Office at 3910 N. Sun Tran Boulevard.

Sun Tran and Sun Link are hiring for the following positions:



Bus Drivers at Sun Tran

MIS Systems Analyst at Sun Tran

Rail Supervisor at Sun Link

Those interested in attending the job fair are asked to bring an I.D. and be prepared to fill out an application.

For more information about the job descriptions or the job fair, click here.

