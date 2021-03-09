Sun Tran looks to hire bus drivers at open house events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans looking to hit the road and get paid are in luck, the City of Tucson is hiring bus drivers.

Sun Tran has announced it is holding two open house hiring events this month.

Those interested can gather information about the job, apply and interview on the spot at the events.

Applicants will need to bring a resume and an I.D. and they'll need to have a good driving record to be considered for a position.

The events are scheduled for the following dates:



Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events will take place at the administrative offices near Interstate 10 and Prince Road located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Boulevard.

For any job fair questions call 520-206-8818.