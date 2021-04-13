Sun Tran hosts two hiring events in April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a career in public transportation? There may be an opportunity at two hiring events this month.

Sun Tran is holding two open house hiring events for April, in which they are looking to hire drivers for our 40-foot transit buses and Sun Van operators for our paratransit service, according to a release from Sun Tran.

Those interested in attending the events can get information on becoming a driver or coach operator, submit an application and even participate in on-site interviews. If you're planning to attend, it is asked you bring an I.D.

Sun Tran says full-time positions do include the recent $15 minimum wage increase for city employees.

Below are dates and times of the events:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both hiring events will be held at the Sun Tran Administrative Offices (3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd.) that's near Prince Road and I-10.

For any further job fair questions, call 520-206-8818.