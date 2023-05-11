Sun Tran fares will be free through December 31st, 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van routes will remain free through the end of the year, according to the city. Those fares were first waived in March of 2020, because of the pandemic and financial hardships it worsened.

Sun Tran Route 37

Sun Tran also added a new route April 30 to the Amazon Warehouse facility on Kolb Road south of Valencia Road.

Route 37 was added as part of an agreement with the city and Amazon. The warehouse is Stop 1, and the route runs Monday through Friday, with weekend service on Saturday and Sunday.

Other updates

Beginning the week of May 15, Sun Link streetcar will offer extended hours on certain nights. Sun Link will operate the streetcar every 15 minutes until 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Midnight on Friday and Saturdays.





Effective Sunday, May 14, service and schedule adjustments to multiple Sun Shuttle routes. The 401 now provides service to Tohono Chul Gardens when the Garden is open and the 421X provides service every 90 minutes. City of Tucson