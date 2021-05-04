Sun Tran: Construction temporarily shifts bus stops downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be bus stop changes coming to downtown Tucson due to construction starting this month through July.
With a closure at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Toole Avenue and Franklin Street, many bus routes will have a detour route, according to a news release form Sun Tran. This is phase three of the Downtown Links Improvement Project.
Below are bus stop closures and where to board:
Routes 4, 10, 16, 19, 22:
Closed stops:
• Stone and University
• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)
• Broadway and 6th Ave.
Passengers can board and depart at:
• Coming soon (May 5) Stone and 2nd St.
• Alameda and Grossetta
Route 3 Westbound:
Closed stops:
• 6th St and Hebert
• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)
Passengers can board and depart at:
• 6th St and 3rd Ave.
• Alameda and Grossetta
Express Routes 101X, 102X, 103X, 105X, 107X, 108X, 109X morning and evening:
Closed stops:
• Stone and Franklin
• Stone and Alameda
• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)
• Broadway and 6th Ave.
Passengers can board and depart at:
• Alameda and Grossetta
• Church and Pennington
• 6th Ave. and Pennington
For more information on detours or to view detour maps, click here.