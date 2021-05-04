Watch
Sun Tran: Construction temporarily shifts bus stops downtown

Sun Tran
Posted at 10:00 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 01:00:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be bus stop changes coming to downtown Tucson due to construction starting this month through July.

With a closure at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Toole Avenue and Franklin Street, many bus routes will have a detour route, according to a news release form Sun Tran. This is phase three of the Downtown Links Improvement Project.

Below are bus stop closures and where to board:

Routes 4, 10, 16, 19, 22:

Closed stops:

• Stone and University

• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)

• Broadway and 6th Ave.

Passengers can board and depart at:

• Coming soon (May 5) Stone and 2nd St.

• Alameda and Grossetta

Route 3 Westbound:

Closed stops:
• 6th St and Hebert
• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)

Passengers can board and depart at:
• 6th St and 3rd Ave.
• Alameda and Grossetta

Express Routes 101X, 102X, 103X, 105X, 107X, 108X, 109X morning and evening:

Closed stops:
• Stone and Franklin
• Stone and Alameda
• Toole and 7th Ave. (Pima County Courthouse)
• Broadway and 6th Ave.

Passengers can board and depart at:
• Alameda and Grossetta
• Church and Pennington
• 6th Ave. and Pennington

For more information on detours or to view detour maps, click here.

