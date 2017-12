TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - There will be a change in the Sun Link Streetcar starting Today.

Monday through Wednesday hours will remain the same. On Thursday the streetcar will run from 7:0) a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday it will stop running at midnight and on Sunday it will run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The schedule will resume its normal hours on January 11th.