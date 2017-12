TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - You can avoid driving on New Year's Eve and let Sun Link be your designated driver.

The streetcar will run until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Regular service resumes on January 2.

Streetcar passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO 1-day ticket before New Year’s Eve to avoid lines. A one day SunGO ticket costs $4. Children under 5 can ride for free with a paying passenger.