Nearly six months ago the Burro Fire began to spark eight miles northeast of Tucson.

For Summerhaven residents the Aspen Fire of 2003 came to mind. This fire burned more than 80,000 acres and destroyed over 300 buildings.

Manager of the General Store in Summerhaven says she believes she and her family thought they might lose everything when they were asked to evacuate for the Burro Fire.

She says she could not bear the thought of having to rebuild after the Aspen Fire had caused so much destruction.

The evacuations came right around the fourth of July, one of the busiest days for business in Summerhaven because of their annual parade.

She says that weekend alone accounts for about 15% of their income for the entire year.

Finally, the rain poured over the Burro Fire and helped contain it before it could damage any structures. She says she remembers the day when they were able to go back up the mountain.

Now, she says business has been going well and Tucson residents have helped keep Summmerhaven businesses healthy.

Although the General Store usually closes for sometime in December, this she says they have stayed open and have begun to break even after missing out of their fourth of July.

She sees a promising future and says they are thankful to the surrounding communities for their support.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -