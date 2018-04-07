Summer jobs available for teens at Saguaro National Park

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Saguaro National Park is offering summer jobs for teens 16 to 18 years old.
The Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program is eight weeks long and gives teens the opportunity to participate in conservation work, environmental education, and outdoor recreation.
The program will run from June 4 through July 27. Applications are due by April 30.
Those chosen for the program will be paid minimum wage for 40 hours of work each week.
To be eligible for the program teens must meet the following requirements:
