Summer jobs available for teens at Saguaro National Park

Brandi Walker
6:24 PM, Apr 6, 2018
WIKIMEDIA

TUCSON, Ariz. - Saguaro National Park is offering summer jobs for teens 16 to 18 years old.

The Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program is eight weeks long and gives teens the opportunity to participate in conservation work, environmental education, and outdoor recreation.

The program will run from June 4 through July 27. Applications are due by April 30.

Those chosen for the program will be paid minimum wage for 40 hours of work each week.

To be eligible for the program teens must meet the following requirements:

  • Be between 16 and 18 years old at the start of the program
  • Have not participated in a YCC program in the past year for more than three months
  • Be able to work the entire 8 weeks
  • Be able to transport yourself to and from Saguaro National Park each week
  • Have a willingness and ability to work hard in the outdoors
  • Relate well with others and have a positive attitude

The application is available online.

