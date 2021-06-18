Summer camps adapt for the record-breaking heat

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the record-breaking heat that has hit Tucson over the past week, summer camps have had to adjust their activities.

The Swim, Play, Fun (SPF) camp at the Oro Valley Community Center has stopped outside activities like golf and tennis as a result of the heat. They've shifted more activities inside and also added more pool time outside.

"We haven't had any complaints," Kristy Diaz-Trahan, Director of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation, said. "It's summer, so the kids want to be inside or in the pool."

They let parents know about the changes ahead of time. Staff at SPF are also making sure everyone stays hydrated.

"Within each rotation we make sure that they fill up their water bottles," Diaz-Trahan said.

The CDC recommends having water every 15 to 20 minutes while outside.