TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is being assisted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department recover a submerged car near The Lakes at Castle Rock.

TPD's Air Unit noticed what appeared to be a car in the lake.

PCSD says its divers and Search and Rescue Unit are helping police check the water and vehicle.

The department tells KGUN9 the vehicle has been there for about ten years. Adding that it's so rusted that it cannot be removed at this time.