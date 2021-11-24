Watch
Study: Uranium not high in water samples around Grand Canyon

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 24, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. scientists have found that most springs and wells they sampled in a vast region of northern Arizona known for its high-grade uranium ore meet federal drinking water standards.

The highest concentrations of uranium were found at several sites downslope from an abandoned uranium mine within Grand Canyon National Park. But a study released this month by the U.S. Geological Survey says further investigation is needed to determine if the contamination and the mine are linked.

The study is part of an effort to better understand the complex geology and hydrology of a region that's been off-limits to new mining claims since 2012.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

