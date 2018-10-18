Study: Lifespans are expected to increase by 2040

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Lancet published a study on Tuesday, that found lifespans of people in countries across the globe are expected to increase by the year 2040.

It examined the causes of death between 1990 and 2016 in 195 countries. With that data, researchers generated predictions for each year until 2040.

The study projects, lifespan could increase by an average of 4.4 years. In the United States specifically, lifespans are expected to increase by 1.1 years to about 80 years old.

Researchers found that health is forecasted to improve overall, but 36 health conditions are forecast to decline. Those conditions include diabetes, chronic kidney disease, lung cancer, and deteriorating health from obesity.